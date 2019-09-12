Men’s Soccer Climbs to #14 in Latest Poll

By Chase Henry

Sports Writer

The FGCU men’s soccer team (3-0-1) has leaped to No. 14 in the latest poll by United Soccer Coaches. This comes after an undefeated weekend against Seton Hall and Georgia Southern.

Against Seton Hall, overtime seemed likely, as both teams were locked in a stalemate at 0-0 until junior defender Max Edwards scored a rebound off of an initial shot by senior midfielder Miguel Perez, with five seconds left in regulation.

The game against Georgia Southern showed a more resilient side to the men’s soccer team. The team seemed to maintain their composure after Georgia Southern scored a goal just five minutes into the match.

In the 14th minute, the team climbed their way back to 1-1 with an equalizer from sophomore forward O’Vonte Mullings.

From there, substitutions proved key for FGCU as the other four goals in the victory were scored by players who did not start the match.

The top 14 teams in the United Soccer Coaches Poll are undefeated while five new teams were added to the poll, which was released on Tuesday, Sept. 10th. In addition to being ranked No. 14 by United Soccer Coaches, the Eagles are also ranked No. 1 in the Atlantic Region Poll.

“The guys have been working very hard,” said men’s soccer head coach Jesse Cormier. “It’s nice to see we keep receiving recognition by the other coaches but we have to remain focused.”

The road does not get any easier for men’s soccer, as two of the three upcoming opponents are also ranked by the United Soccer Coaches.

The Eagles travel to California to take on UC Riverside on Sept. 13th, and Cal State Fullerton (No. 23) on Sept. 15th, before returning home to take on UCF (No. 16) next Wednesday, Sept. 18th.