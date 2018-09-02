Menâ€™s soccer falls to #1 Wake Forest in Saturday night game

By Kyle Grosskopf

Contributing writer

The FGCU menâ€™s soccer team loss to No. 1 Wake Forest this weekend at home. This was the highest seeded team that the Eagles have faced in the Nest.

Wake Forest came out strong from the start of the match scoring a goal in 4:56. The goal came from Bruno Lapa, who had an assist from Omir Fernandez.

Lapa also had a free kick in the 21st minute from 25 yards out but missed wide of the left post.

After that quick goal, defense stepped up for both teams as redshirt sophomore Connor Gavigan had a save against Wake Forestâ€™s six shots in the first half. The Deaconsâ€™ goalkeeper had a save against FGCUâ€™s four shots.

In the 41st minute, Wake Forest was able to score a second goal led by Machop Chol, who was assisted by Alistair Johnston from 18 feet out on a pass and go. That goal put the Deacons up 2-0.

Cholâ€™s goal closed out the first half of play.

The shutout did not last long after the start of the second half of play as FGCU was able to score a goal in the 49th minute from Oâ€™Vonte Mullings. Mullings scored his third goal of the season assisted by Shak Adams.

Defense shined more in the second half as both teams put a barrage of shots. FGCU took more shots in the second as they were able to keep the ball in the offensive zone, but they could not create many quality chances as the Deacons played hard defense and did not let much get by.

In the 74th minute, the Deacons scored again putting them up 3-1 from the foot of Lapa on a penalty kick.

Late in the 83rd minute, FGCU got a free kick from 25 out but it sailed over the top of the cross bar.

In total, the Eagles had a 12-11 shot advantage, but the Deacons held the shot on goal advantage to 8-5. Gavigan of FGCU also had five saves while Andreu Cases Mundet had four.

The Eagles will look to bounce back as they take on Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Ga. on Friday Sep 7. Georgia Southern holds a record of 2-0-1 coming into this match.