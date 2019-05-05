Men’s tennis finishes regular season as conference champions

By Kyle Grosskopf

Assistant Sports Editor

The FGCU men’s tennis team finishes the regular season as the No. 1 seed going into the ASUN championship.

The team finished with an overall record of 12-8 and it went 7-0 in the ASUN conference. The team’s last loss came against Georgia State on March 20.

In double’s competition, the Eagles earned the double’s point in every ASUN match they played in.

The pairs of Felipe Escobar/Mateo Ruiz and Felipe Ramirez/Feliksas Sakalauskas both won nine matches.

“I love this team and we’re having a lot of fun right now,” said FGCU Head Coach CJ Weber. “We won a big match today and it’s fun to be able to celebrate that. I’m really proud of this team overall.”

In single’s competition, three Eagles won double-digit matches. Sakalauskas and Javier Fernandez both won 12 matches. Marcelo Tebet won 11.

Fernandez and Sakalauskas were the only FGCU players to go undefeated in conference play, as well.

Fernandez has been on a winning streak of nine matches and Tebet, a seven-match streak.

Both players have won ASUN Player of the Week awards this season. Most recently, Sakalauskas won for his performances in the past week against LIberty and Kennesaw State where he helped the Eagles secure sole ownership the first seed.

In the beginning of April, Fernandez won ASUN Player of the week after he defeated Ivy League opponent Brown and ASUN opponent Stetson.

Heading into the ASUN tournament, the Eagles will either face No. 4 Kennesaw State or No. 5 Stetson on Fri., April 19 in the semifinal after earning a first-round bye.