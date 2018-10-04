By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

Regardless of coming into the second half at a one-point disadvantage, the FGCU men’s soccer team rallied to find the net twice within just two minutes to score a win against Florida International University last night.

The game began quiet with both teams putting up an equal amount of effort both offensively and defensively. The scoreboard remained empty until the 27th minute when FIU’s Santiago Patino was awarded a penalty kick and managed to get it past FGCU goalkeeper Gustavo Vasoncelos to give FIU their only point of the night.

This was the only action of the first half, with FIU leading in points (1-0) and shots (13-8) at the end of 45 minutes.

The Eagles were prepared to bounce back in the second half and came off the bench ready to play. FGCU offense tallied four shots and one corner within the first 20 minutes and not soon after used this momentum to even out the score.

Halfway into the 65th minute, O’Vonte Mullings found the corner of the net to score his first goal since the beginning of September, assisted by Shak Adams.

Less than two minutes later, Adams once again found the ball and passed it on to Ryan Medilah, who found the net from outside the 18-yard box to hand FGCU what would come to be their game-winning goal. This was Medilah’s first career goal as an Eagle.

Vasconcelos, along with the rest of FGCU’s defensive line, limited FIU’s attempts at evening the score throughout the rest of the game, with the Panthers getting in only five shots by the end of the second half.

Statistically, FGCU played one of their best games of the season. The Eagles tied a season-high 17 shots, five of these being on goal, while also rising over the Panthers 6-5 in corners.

Next, the Eagles will return home to battle ASUN competitor Stetson University on Saturday, October 6 at 7 p.m.