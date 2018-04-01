Ninth straight win for FGCU baseball

The FGCU baseball team just continues to roll as it picked up its ninth straight win and a series sweep over Jackson State.

Coming back from an injury, Justin Gill made his first start of the season for the Eagles and pitched 3.2 innings, followed by Peyton Grey who pitched four innings to get the win. Trey Vickery and Kenton Herring combined to get the last four outs in the win.

“Any time you can go on the road against a team like Jackson State and come away with three wins, it’s big,” said head coach Dave Tollett. “This is a focused group right now and it shows. Our bats continue to come through for us and our pitching was solid all weekend. Now we focus on Florida.”

After going through a bit of a rough stretch after a torrid start to the season, Kohl Gilmore looks to be getting back into his form as he opened the scoring with an RBI single to give FGCU a quick 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Gill worked his way through the third thanks to a double play to get out of the inning, but couldn’t in the fourth as the Tigers tied the game at 1. However, the Eagles regained the lead in the fifth from Richie Garcia, who homered for his ASUN league leading with 35 RBIs.

Eric Gonzalez added another run with a hit in the fifth and then Kohl Gilmore would triple home two more runs in the sixth to expand the lead to 6-1. Eli Lovell was then hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in another run. Despite Jackson State inching closer with a couple of runs later, Christian Proffitt continued his strong series with RBIs in both the eighth and the ninth as FGCU hung on for a 9-4 win for their fifth sweep of the season.

Up next, the Eagles will travel to Gainesville for a midweek game with the reigning National Champions, the Florida Gators, on Tuesday at 6 p.m.