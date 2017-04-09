No. 9 FGCU baseball snaps five-game losing streak with victory over Stetson

After dropping the opening game of a three-game series against Stetson, the No. 9 FGCU baseball team rode a strong performance from Josh Dye to a 4-2 win Saturday afternoon.

The game was tied 1-1 in the eighth inning and Corey Fehribach came up with an RBI hit in the eighth and a two-run single in the ninth to propel the Eagles to their 25th win of the season

“I thought today was the best I’ve seen Josh Dye,” FGCU head coach Dave Tollett said to FGCU athletics. “He didn’t have his plus fastball that he usually has, but he had command of his changeup and slider, and it was the best outing I’ve seen Josh pitch in his three seasons here. This is big for him. This is good for him. This is where he is from. This is his hometown, so I am very happy for Josh and his family.”

Jacob Koos got the Hatters going in the first reaching on a fielding error by second basemen Jake Smith.

After moving up on a wild pitch, and a sacrifice bunt, Koos came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Mike Spooner.

Stetson had a chance to add to their lead in the second with Jorge Arenas on third with no outs, but Dye was able to work his way through to keep the Eagles within a run.

The next 11 batters were all set down by Dye, and FGCU was able to come through in the seventh on Nick Rivera’s seventh home run of the season to tie the game at one.

For Rivera, that was his 33rd career home run, which now puts him eight back of the program for career home runs.

Once again in the seventh, Stetson had a runner on third with less than two outs, but Dye was able to get Jack Gonzalez to pop up to second and strike out Austin Bogart to keep the game even.

“I’m pitching in my hometown,” Dye said to FGCU athletics. “It’s a good feeling coming back and getting my family there to see me. Everything was working good and my best pitch was my changeup, and that’s what I struck to and kept throwing it and just kept to get weak contact and outs.”

The Eagles were able to get a run in the eighth and two more in the ninth, before Sterling Koerner was able to get the save, despite giving up a run in the ninth, for the Eagles’ first win in April.

“I felt like we’ve played well in games that we lost,” Fehribach said. “Obviously it becomes a frustration for everybody, but we pieced it together today.”

Garrett Anderson will be on the rubber Sunday afternoon when the Eagles look to take the series in Deland on Sunday.