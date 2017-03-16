Places to watch the FGCU men’s basketball first round NCAA game

If you were unable to make it to Orlando to watch the FGCU men’s basketball team in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 3 FSU, there are several watch parties in the Southwest Florida area.

Tonight’s matchup against the Seminoles will be aired live on TNT at 9:20 p.m.

Here are five places to watch the Eagles tonight.

GameTime Fort Myers

Gulf Coast Town Center, 10037 Gulf Center Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33913

GameTime will have special FGCU inspired #DrinkSpecials like the Screaming Eagle, Eagle Eye and Sharpshooter from only $5.99. At 7:00 p.m., they are also offering up to five hours of timed play for $10.

The Keys Bar & Grille

Gulf Coast Town Center, 9905 Gulf Coast Main St., Fort Myers, FL 33913

Rusty’s Raw Bar & Grill – Estero

20041 S Tamiami Trail, Estero, FL 33928

Rusty’s Raw Bar & Grill – Fort Myers

16520 S Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Fort Myers Brewing Company

12811 Commerce Lakes Dr. Suite 28, Fort Myers FL, 33913