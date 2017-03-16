Advertisement

Select Page

Places to watch the FGCU men’s basketball first round NCAA game

By | Mar 16, 2017 | , | 0 |

If you were unable to make it to Orlando to watch the FGCU men’s basketball team in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 3 FSU, there are several watch parties in the Southwest Florida area.

Tonight’s matchup against the Seminoles will be aired live on TNT at 9:20 p.m.

Here are five places to watch the Eagles tonight.

GameTime Fort Myers

Gulf Coast Town Center, 10037 Gulf Center Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33913

GameTime will have special FGCU inspired #DrinkSpecials like the Screaming Eagle, Eagle Eye and Sharpshooter from only $5.99. At 7:00 p.m.,  they are also offering up to five hours of timed play for $10.

 The Keys Bar & Grille

Gulf Coast Town Center, 9905 Gulf Coast Main St., Fort Myers, FL 33913

Rusty’s Raw Bar & Grill – Estero

 20041 S Tamiami Trail, Estero, FL 33928

 Rusty’s Raw Bar & Grill – Fort Myers

 16520 S Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Fort Myers Brewing Company

 12811 Commerce Lakes Dr. Suite 28, Fort Myers FL, 33913

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

No. 21 FGCU baseball knocks down No. 1 FSU

No. 21 FGCU baseball knocks down No. 1 FSU

March 16, 2017

FGCU DII hockey defeats Utah State in first game at Nationals

FGCU DII hockey defeats Utah State in first game at Nationals

March 16, 2017

FGCU softball goes 1-3 with play against #1 Florida State and Canisius College

FGCU softball goes 1-3 with play against #1 Florida State and Canisius College

March 16, 2017

Editorial: FGCU men’s basketball ready to create new legacy at 2017 NCAA Tournament

Editorial: FGCU men’s basketball ready to create new legacy at 2017 NCAA Tournament

March 16, 2017

No. 21 FGCU baseball knocks down No. 1 FSU

No. 21 FGCU baseball knocks down No. 1 FSU

March 16, 2017

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. George Washington

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. George Washington

March 16, 2017

FGCU alumna Tabby Tindell on trial with NWSL side Orlando Pride

FGCU alumna Tabby Tindell on trial with NWSL side Orlando Pride

March 16, 2017

Preview: Softball vs. FSU and Canisius

Preview: Softball vs. FSU and Canisius

March 15, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews