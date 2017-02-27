Advertisement

Preview: ASUN Menâ€™s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

By | Feb 27, 2017 | , | 0 |

Fresh of its first outright ASUN regular season title, the No. 1 FGCU menâ€™s basketball team will take on No. 8 Stetson in the Quarterfinals of the ASUN Menâ€™s Basketball Championship on Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at Alico Arena.

Playing just four days ago, the top-seeded Eagles edged out the eighth-seeded Hatters 80-70 in a back-and-forth game to claim the regular-season crown.

Before battling it out against the Hatters in their regular-season finale, the Eagles defeated Stetson 89-88 in their first conference game of the season in Deland on Jan. 7.

FGCU will look to defeat the Hatters on Monday and take on the winner of USC Upstate vs. Kennesaw State in the semifinals on Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. in its quest for its second-consecutive NCAA tournament appearance and ASUN tournament title.

About The Author

Miguel Rodriguez

Miguel Rodriguez is a sophomore communications major at FGCU. Miguel is from Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and has lived in the Cape for seven years. Rodriguez would one day like to be an anchor for Sportscenter on ESPN. Miguel supports Real Madrid, Arsenal, the Lakers, the Yankees, the Jets, and Orlando City Soccer Club. When not watching his favorite teams in action or covering sporting events, Miguel likes to play FIFA and spend time with friends, and family.

