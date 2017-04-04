Preview: Baseball at FSU game series

The FGCU baseball team will travel to Tallahassee to take on the No. 22 Seminoles in a two-game series beginning Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. The final game will be Wednesday, April 5 at 4 p.m.

FGCU and FSU have already met once this season at JetBlue Park with the Eagles coming out on top with a big 5-2 victory against the then No. 1 Seminoles.

The Seminoles are currently on a four-game lose streak with losses against Florida and UNC. FSU comes into this series with a record of 18-11 and 6-6 in ACC play.

The Eagles recently suffered two losses against Jacksonville to end their seven-game win streak. FGCU comes into this series with a record of 24-5 and a perfect 4-0 away-game record.