Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Baseball at FSU game series

By | Apr 4, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU baseball team will travel to Tallahassee to take on the No. 22 Seminoles in a two-game series beginning Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. The final game will be Wednesday, April 5 at 4 p.m.

FGCU and FSU have already met once this season at JetBlue Park with the Eagles coming out on top with a big 5-2 victory against the then No. 1 Seminoles.

The Seminoles are currently on a four-game lose streak with losses against Florida and UNC. FSU comes into this series with a record of 18-11 and 6-6 in ACC play.

The Eagles recently suffered two losses against Jacksonville to end their seven-game win streak. FGCU comes into this series with a record of 24-5 and a perfect 4-0 away-game record.

 

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

FGCU Softball loses first series in ASUN play

FGCU Softball loses first series in ASUN play

April 4, 2017

Tempers flare as No. 9 FGCU baseball loses series to Jacksonville

Tempers flare as No. 9 FGCU baseball loses series to Jacksonville

April 3, 2017

No. 9 FGCU baseball’s 10-game win streak comes to an end with loss to Jacksonville

No. 9 FGCU baseball’s 10-game win streak comes to an end with loss to Jacksonville

April 2, 2017

Preview: Men’s golf at East Carolina Invitational

Preview: Men’s golf at East Carolina Invitational

April 2, 2017

No. 9 FGCU baseball earns first conference victory of the year with 4-0 win over Jacksonville

No. 9 FGCU baseball earns first conference victory of the year with 4-0 win over Jacksonville

April 1, 2017

FGCU men’s soccer adds two new assistants to the coaching staff

FGCU men’s soccer adds two new assistants to the coaching staff

March 31, 2017

Preview: Softball at UNF series

Preview: Softball at UNF series

March 31, 2017

Preview: Women’s tennis at NJIT

Preview: Women’s tennis at NJIT

March 31, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews