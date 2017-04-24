Preview: Baseball at FAU for midweek game

The FGCU baseball team have a midweek game against the FAU Owls on Tuesday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. away in Boca Raton.

This game will come after an ASUN series win of 2-1 over USC Upstate and a 5-4 win over Miami, giving the Eagle a series win over the Hurricanes having won earlier in the season.

The matchup will also be the first to happen since the Eagles lost to a then-No. 17 Owls with a score of 5-2.

Next, the Eagles will head to New Jersey to take on NJIT in a three-game series beginning Friday, April 28.