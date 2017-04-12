Preview: Baseball at Miami

The FGCU baseball team will go on the road to play in the midweek game against the Miami on Wednesday, April 12 at 6 p.m. in Coral Gables.

This will be the second meeting this year between the two teams.

Earlier this season, the Eagles earned a 3-0 victory with six hits and a pitching win for right-handed pitcher, Mario Leon.

The Eagles and the Hurricanes faced off three times last year, each in separate single games where the Hurricanes took each game, making the series 3-0.

Next, the Eagles will head back to Swanson Stadium to host USC Upstate in a three-game series beginning Thursday, April 13.