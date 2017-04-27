Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Baseball at NJIT for three-game series

By | Apr 27, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU baseball team continues its road trip as the Eagles travel to New Jersey to face the NJIT Highlanders for a three-game series starting on Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m.

This will be the first time this season the Eagles verse NJIT, as these teams have only faced off a total of three times since the Highlanders joined the ASUN.

Last season, FGCU swept a three-game series over NJIT at Swanson Stadium, outscoring them 20-9 in the series.

Garrett Anderson and Mario Leon started two of those games with Leon getting a win against the Highlanders.

The Eagles will look to end its road trip with a series win before the Eagles head to USF for a midweek game against the Bulls.

Rate:

About The Author

Matt Rothman

Related Posts

Preview: Softball at USF for double header

Preview: Softball at USF for double header

April 26, 2017

FGCU womenâ€™s tennis falls short of ASUN Championship

FGCU womenâ€™s tennis falls short of ASUN Championship

April 25, 2017

FGCU softball splits weekend series against Kennesaw State

FGCU softball splits weekend series against Kennesaw State

April 25, 2017

FGCU baseball drops games two and three to UNF

FGCU baseball drops games two and three to UNF

April 25, 2017

FGCU menâ€™s tennis team claims ASUN Championship with victory over Lipscomb

FGCU menâ€™s tennis team claims ASUN Championship with victory over Lipscomb

April 24, 2017

Preview: Baseball at FAU for midweek game

Preview: Baseball at FAU for midweek game

April 24, 2017

FGCU beach volleyball falls to Stetson in final round of ASUN Championship

FGCU beach volleyball falls to Stetson in final round of ASUN Championship

April 24, 2017

FGCU baseball drops third-straight game

FGCU baseball drops third-straight game

April 22, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews