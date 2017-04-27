Preview: Baseball at NJIT for three-game series

The FGCU baseball team continues its road trip as the Eagles travel to New Jersey to face the NJIT Highlanders for a three-game series starting on Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m.

This will be the first time this season the Eagles verse NJIT, as these teams have only faced off a total of three times since the Highlanders joined the ASUN.

Last season, FGCU swept a three-game series over NJIT at Swanson Stadium, outscoring them 20-9 in the series.

Garrett Anderson and Mario Leon started two of those games with Leon getting a win against the Highlanders.

The Eagles will look to end its road trip with a series win before the Eagles head to USF for a midweek game against the Bulls.