Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Baseball at UNC Wilmington Series

By | Mar 2, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU baseball team will open the weekend series against UNC Wilmington on Friday, March 3 at 4 p.m. in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Eagles will continue the next day, Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m. and will wrap up play Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m.

This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

This is the first away games for the Eagles, who look to improve on last yearâ€™s away record of 11-18.

Next, the Eagles will look forward to a midweek clash of a two-game series against the Florida Gators starting Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Saul Garcia

Related Posts

Preview: Menâ€™s golf at Fort Lauderdale Intercollegiate

Preview: Menâ€™s golf at Fort Lauderdale Intercollegiate

March 2, 2017

Preview: Womenâ€™s basketball vs. UNF ASUN Quarterfinals

Preview: Womenâ€™s basketball vs. UNF ASUN Quarterfinals

March 2, 2017

Preview: Softball at UCF Spring Fling Tournament

Preview: Softball at UCF Spring Fling Tournament

March 2, 2017

Preview: FGCU menâ€™s basketball vs. Kennesaw State in ASUN Semifinals

Preview: FGCU menâ€™s basketball vs. Kennesaw State in ASUN Semifinals

March 1, 2017

FGCU baseball sparks eighth inning rally to defeat No.40 FAU

FGCU baseball sparks eighth inning rally to defeat No.40 FAU

March 1, 2017

Preview: FGCU softball vs. UCF

Preview: FGCU softball vs. UCF

February 28, 2017

FGCU softball finishes 3-5 at home invitational

FGCU softball finishes 3-5 at home invitational

February 28, 2017

Beyond the Nest: Ep. 3 – China Dow

Beyond the Nest: Ep. 3 – China Dow

February 28, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews