Preview: Baseball at UNC Wilmington Series

The FGCU baseball team will open the weekend series against UNC Wilmington on Friday, March 3 at 4 p.m. in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Eagles will continue the next day, Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m. and will wrap up play Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m.

This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

This is the first away games for the Eagles, who look to improve on last yearâ€™s away record of 11-18.

Next, the Eagles will look forward to a midweek clash of a two-game series against the Florida Gators starting Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m.