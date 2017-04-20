Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Baseball at UNF for three-game series

By | Apr 20, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU baseball team will head to Jacksonville to take on UNF in a three-game series beginning Friday, April 21 at 6 p.m.

This will be an ASUN conference series with the Eagles coming into the matchup with a 4-5 record in conference play.

In last seasonâ€™s three-game series against the Ospreys, the Eagles suffered defeat in the series, losing the series 2-1. This ended with a total-runs count of 17 for FGCU and 19 for UNF.

Next, the Eagles will look forward to a matchup against FAU Tuesday, April 25.

Rate:

About The Author

Saul Garcia

Related Posts

Preview: Women’s tennis hosts ASUN Championship

Preview: Women’s tennis hosts ASUN Championship

April 20, 2017

Preview: Men’s tennis at ASUN Championship

Preview: Men’s tennis at ASUN Championship

April 20, 2017

FGCU baseball takes two of three for first conference series win

FGCU baseball takes two of three for first conference series win

April 19, 2017

Preview: Softball at FIU for double-header

Preview: Softball at FIU for double-header

April 18, 2017

Womenâ€™s golf finishes second at the ASUN Championship

Womenâ€™s golf finishes second at the ASUN Championship

April 18, 2017

FGCU menâ€™s tennis suffers 2-4 loss to #34 Memphis

FGCU menâ€™s tennis suffers 2-4 loss to #34 Memphis

April 18, 2017

FGCU womenâ€™s tennis claims first ASUN regular-season title

FGCU womenâ€™s tennis claims first ASUN regular-season title

April 18, 2017

Preview: Baseball vs. FIU series

Preview: Baseball vs. FIU series

April 17, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews