Preview: Baseball at UNF for three-game series

The FGCU baseball team will head to Jacksonville to take on UNF in a three-game series beginning Friday, April 21 at 6 p.m.

This will be an ASUN conference series with the Eagles coming into the matchup with a 4-5 record in conference play.

In last seasonâ€™s three-game series against the Ospreys, the Eagles suffered defeat in the series, losing the series 2-1. This ended with a total-runs count of 17 for FGCU and 19 for UNF.

Next, the Eagles will look forward to a matchup against FAU Tuesday, April 25.