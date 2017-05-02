Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Baseball at USF for midweek game

By | May 2, 2017 | , | 0 |

Preview: Baseball at USF for midweek game
Photo courtesy of USF

The FGCU baseball team will compete in its final game of a nine-game road trip with a midweek matchup against USF on Wednesday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Earlier this season, the Eagles hosted the Bulls and came out on top with a 2-1 win.

Spencer Levine’s game-winning home run in the eighth inning helped the Eagles beat the Bulls for the 11th time in 15 career meetings.

The Eagles will look to beat USF for the second time this season before coming home to host Lipscomb in a three-game series beginning Friday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Swanson Stadium.

Rate:

About The Author

Matt Rothman

Related Posts

Preview: Softball at Stetson for three-game series

Preview: Softball at Stetson for three-game series

April 28, 2017

Preview: Baseball at NJIT for three-game series

Preview: Baseball at NJIT for three-game series

April 27, 2017

Preview: Softball at USF for double header

Preview: Softball at USF for double header

April 26, 2017

FGCU women’s tennis falls short of ASUN Championship

FGCU women’s tennis falls short of ASUN Championship

April 25, 2017

FGCU softball splits weekend series against Kennesaw State

FGCU softball splits weekend series against Kennesaw State

April 25, 2017

FGCU baseball drops games two and three to UNF

FGCU baseball drops games two and three to UNF

April 25, 2017

FGCU men’s tennis team claims ASUN Championship with victory over Lipscomb

FGCU men’s tennis team claims ASUN Championship with victory over Lipscomb

April 24, 2017

Preview: Baseball at FAU for midweek game

Preview: Baseball at FAU for midweek game

April 24, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews