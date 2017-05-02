Preview: Baseball at USF for midweek game

The FGCU baseball team will compete in its final game of a nine-game road trip with a midweek matchup against USF on Wednesday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Earlier this season, the Eagles hosted the Bulls and came out on top with a 2-1 win.

Spencer Levine’s game-winning home run in the eighth inning helped the Eagles beat the Bulls for the 11th time in 15 career meetings.

The Eagles will look to beat USF for the second time this season before coming home to host Lipscomb in a three-game series beginning Friday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Swanson Stadium.