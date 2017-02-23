Preview: Baseball vs. Bethune-Cookman

Following their matchup against Eastern Michigan on Wednesday, Feb. 22, the FGCU baseball team will take on Bethune-Cookman in a three-game series from Feb. 24 to 26 at Swanson Stadium.

With a 12-9 all-time record against the Wildcats, the Eagles went 2-1 in their last three-game series against Bethune-Cookman last March. Winning the first and third game of the series 9-6 and 15-5, the Eagles were defeated 1-0 in game two.

Opening their season with a three-game series sweep over Boston College, the Wildcats will travel to Daytona Beach to face FAU before traveling to Fort Myers to take on FGCU.

Closing out its three-game series against Bethune-Cookman on Sunday, FGCU will take on FAU on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Swanson Stadium.