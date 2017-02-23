Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Baseball vs. Bethune-Cookman

By | Feb 23, 2017 | , | 0 |

Following their matchup against Eastern Michigan on Wednesday, Feb. 22, the FGCU baseball team will take on Bethune-Cookman in a three-game series from Feb. 24 to 26 at Swanson Stadium.

With a 12-9 all-time record against the Wildcats, the Eagles went 2-1 in their last three-game series against Bethune-Cookman last March. Winning the first and third game of the series 9-6 and 15-5, the Eagles were defeated 1-0 in game two.

Opening their season with a three-game series sweep over Boston College, the Wildcats will travel to Daytona Beach to face FAU before traveling to Fort Myers to take on FGCU.

Closing out its three-game series against Bethune-Cookman on Sunday, FGCU will take on FAU on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Swanson Stadium.

Rate:

About The Author

Miguel Rodriguez

Miguel Rodriguez is a sophomore communications major at FGCU. Miguel is from Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and has lived in the Cape for seven years. Rodriguez would one day like to be an anchor for Sportscenter on ESPN. Miguel supports Real Madrid, Arsenal, the Lakers, the Yankees, the Jets, and Orlando City Soccer Club. When not watching his favorite teams in action or covering sporting events, Miguel likes to play FIFA and spend time with friends, and family.

Related Posts

Preview: Womenâ€™s tennis at FIU

Preview: Womenâ€™s tennis at FIU

February 23, 2017

Preview: Menâ€™s basketball vs. Stetson

Preview: Menâ€™s basketball vs. Stetson

February 22, 2017

Preview: Baseball vs. Eastern Michigan

Preview: Baseball vs. Eastern Michigan

February 22, 2017

FGCU softball goes 1-5 at Triple Crown Sports Puerto Vallarta Challenge

FGCU softball goes 1-5 at Triple Crown Sports Puerto Vallarta Challenge

February 21, 2017

FGCU womenâ€™s basketball rides strong first half to rout NJIT

FGCU womenâ€™s basketball rides strong first half to rout NJIT

February 21, 2017

FGCU baseball defeats Sacred Heart to earn first series win of the season

FGCU baseball defeats Sacred Heart to earn first series win of the season

February 20, 2017

FGCU womenâ€™s basketball routs USC Upstate to earn programâ€™s 400th victory

FGCU womenâ€™s basketball routs USC Upstate to earn programâ€™s 400th victory

February 19, 2017

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball at NJIT

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball at NJIT

February 19, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews