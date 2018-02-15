Preview: Baseball vs. Eastern Michigan series

The FGCU baseball team returns to the mounds as they will open their first four games of the season against Eastern Michigan at home beginning Friday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. A second game will be played that same day at 5:30 p.m.

The freshmen to expect include Tyler Shuck and Brian Ellis and transfers that include junior Justin Gill from Polk State College and redshirt sophomore Kohl Gilmore from Indian River State College.

Some of the key returners include redshirt seniors Kenton Hering and Mario Leon, sophomore Richie Garcia and seniors Eli Lovell and Spencer Levine.

The Eastern Michigan Eagles were 27-35 overall with a 14-10 record in the MAC. After losing the open game in the MAC Conference Tournament to Western Michigan (5-6 (10)), they went on to beat Northern Illinois (8-7), a rematch with Western Michigan (12-6) and Central Michigan (9-1, 4-2) before falling to Ohio (4-7) in the championship game.