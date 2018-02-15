Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Baseball vs. Eastern Michigan series

By | Feb 15, 2018 | , | 0 |

The FGCU baseball team returns to the mounds as they will open their first four games of the season against Eastern Michigan at home beginning Friday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. A second game will be played that same day  at 5:30 p.m.

The freshmen to expect include Tyler Shuck and Brian Ellis and transfers that include junior Justin Gill from Polk State College and redshirt sophomore Kohl Gilmore from Indian River State College.

Some of the key returners include redshirt seniors Kenton Hering and Mario Leon, sophomore Richie Garcia and seniors Eli Lovell and Spencer Levine.

The Eastern Michigan Eagles were 27-35 overall with a 14-10 record in the MAC. After losing the open game in the MAC Conference Tournament to Western Michigan (5-6 (10)), they went on to beat Northern Illinois (8-7), a rematch with Western Michigan (12-6) and Central Michigan (9-1, 4-2) before falling to Ohio (4-7) in the championship game.

Rate:

About The Author

Patrick Clines and Emily Kois

Related Posts

Gallegos earned ASUN Player of the Week

Gallegos earned ASUN Player of the Week

February 15, 2018

FGCU Softball welcomes in USF for a double-header

FGCU Softball welcomes in USF for a double-header

February 14, 2018

Eagles win by 46 over NJIT

Eagles win by 46 over NJIT

February 13, 2018

Men’s Tennis falls to FAU

Men’s Tennis falls to FAU

February 12, 2018

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Kennesaw State

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Kennesaw State

February 12, 2018

FGCU Swim and Dive prepares for CCSA Championship

FGCU Swim and Dive prepares for CCSA Championship

February 12, 2018

FGCU Men’s Tennis secures 6-1 Win Over FAMU

FGCU Men’s Tennis secures 6-1 Win Over FAMU

February 12, 2018

Women’s tennis falls to #17 Miami

Women’s tennis falls to #17 Miami

February 12, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement