Preview: Baseball vs. Eastern Michigan

Feb 22, 2017

Opening its season with a 3-1 series victory over Sacred Heart, the FGCU baseball team will take on Eastern Michigan on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Swanson Stadium.

This will be the first time the two teams will cross paths in their respective program histories.

Opening its season with a four-game series against Missouri, Eastern Michigan took game one 6-2, before losing the final three games of the series 27-9, 6-5 and 7-2.

The Eagles come into their matchup against the Eagles fresh off of three-straight victories against Sacred Heart 13-8, 9-3 and 5-1.

FGCU will look to defeat Eastern Michigan before kicking off a three-game series against Bethune-Cookman from Feb. 24 to 26.

Miguel Rodriguez

Miguel Rodriguez is a sophomore communications major at FGCU. Miguel is from Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and has lived in the Cape for seven years. Rodriguez would one day like to be an anchor for Sportscenter on ESPN. Miguel supports Real Madrid, Arsenal, the Lakers, the Yankees, the Jets, and Orlando City Soccer Club. When not watching his favorite teams in action or covering sporting events, Miguel likes to play FIFA and spend time with friends, and family.

