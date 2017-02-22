Preview: Baseball vs. Eastern Michigan

Opening its season with a 3-1 series victory over Sacred Heart, the FGCU baseball team will take on Eastern Michigan on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Swanson Stadium.

This will be the first time the two teams will cross paths in their respective program histories.

Opening its season with a four-game series against Missouri, Eastern Michigan took game one 6-2, before losing the final three games of the series 27-9, 6-5 and 7-2.

The Eagles come into their matchup against the Eagles fresh off of three-straight victories against Sacred Heart 13-8, 9-3 and 5-1.

FGCU will look to defeat Eastern Michigan before kicking off a three-game series against Bethune-Cookman from Feb. 24 to 26.