Preview: Baseball vs FSU

The No. 21 FGCU baseball team heads to JetBlue park to take on No. 1 FSU on Wednesday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Coming into its matchup against FGCU, FSU will take on its first ranked opponent of the year, No. 5 UF, on Tuesday, before facing the Eagles on Wednesday.

The last time these two teams crossed path on the diamond, the Eagles defeated the Seminoles 11-8 in 10 innings behind a 4-4 performance at the plate by Jake Noll.

After having its 10-game win streak snapped by Ohio State on Sunday, the Eagles will look to get back to their winning ways against FSU.