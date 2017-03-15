Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Baseball vs FSU

By | Mar 15, 2017 | , | 0 |

The No. 21 FGCU baseball team heads to JetBlue park to take on No. 1 FSU on Wednesday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Coming into its matchup against FGCU, FSU will take on its first ranked opponent of the year, No. 5 UF, on Tuesday, before facing the Eagles on Wednesday.

The last time these two teams crossed path on the diamond, the Eagles defeated the Seminoles 11-8 in 10 innings behind a 4-4 performance at the plate by Jake Noll.

After having its 10-game win streak snapped by Ohio State on Sunday, the Eagles will look to get back to their winning ways against FSU.

Rate:

About The Author

Miguel Rodriguez

Miguel Rodriguez is a sophomore communications major at FGCU. Miguel is from Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and has lived in the Cape for seven years. Rodriguez would one day like to be an anchor for Sportscenter on ESPN. Miguel supports Real Madrid, Arsenal, the Lakers, the Yankees, the Jets, and Orlando City Soccer Club. When not watching his favorite teams in action or covering sporting events, Miguel likes to play FIFA and spend time with friends, and family.

Related Posts

Preview: Softball vs. FSU and Canisius

Preview: Softball vs. FSU and Canisius

March 15, 2017

Preview: Women’s swim at NCAA Championships

Preview: Women’s swim at NCAA Championships

March 15, 2017

Preview: Women’s tennis vs. Duke

Preview: Women’s tennis vs. Duke

March 15, 2017

Preview: Beach volleyball vs. Eckerd College

Preview: Beach volleyball vs. Eckerd College

March 15, 2017

FGCU baseball earns highest ranking in program history

FGCU baseball earns highest ranking in program history

March 15, 2017

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. FSU in first round of NCAA Tournament

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. FSU in first round of NCAA Tournament

March 15, 2017

FGCU women’s basketball to face Miami in first round of NCAA tournament

FGCU women’s basketball to face Miami in first round of NCAA tournament

March 13, 2017

No. 24 FGCU baseball has 10 game win-streak snapped by Ohio State in series finale

No. 24 FGCU baseball has 10 game win-streak snapped by Ohio State in series finale

March 13, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews