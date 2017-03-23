Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Baseball vs. Jackson State

By | Mar 23, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU baseball team is set to host Jackson State in a three-game series at Swanson Stadium.

The first game will be on Friday, March 24 beginning at 6:30 p.m.The next game will take place on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. The final game will be Sunday, March 26 at 1 p.m.

The Tigers come into this record with an overall record of 14-8, with an away record of 4-2.

This matchup will be the first time in program history that these teams will meet.

Next, the Eagles will host Miami Wednesday, March 29 with play beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

Coach Dooley and Goodwin earn postseason recognition

Coach Dooley and Goodwin earn postseason recognition

March 23, 2017

Preview: Men’s golf at FAU Slomin Autism Championship

Preview: Men’s golf at FAU Slomin Autism Championship

March 23, 2017

No. 12 FGCU baseball snaps No. 21 USFâ€™s 19-game win streak

No. 12 FGCU baseball snaps No. 21 USFâ€™s 19-game win streak

March 23, 2017

FGCU womenâ€™s golf places second at MSU Citrus Classic

FGCU womenâ€™s golf places second at MSU Citrus Classic

March 23, 2017

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. Stetson

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. Stetson

March 22, 2017

Preview: Women’s tennis at Stetson

Preview: Women’s tennis at Stetson

March 22, 2017

Preview: Baseball vs. USF

Preview: Baseball vs. USF

March 22, 2017

Preview: Beach volleyball vs. Webber International

Preview: Beach volleyball vs. Webber International

March 22, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews