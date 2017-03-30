Preview: Baseball vs. Jacksonville series

The No. 12 Eagles are currently on a seven-game win streak, coming into this game with an overall record of 21-3.

FGCU baseball will host Jacksonville in a three- game series beginning Friday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. at Swanson Stadium. Play will conclude Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m.

Jacksonville comes into this series with an overall record of 12-14, with an away record of 3-6.

These two conference teams played a three-game series in Jacksonville last season with the Dolphins taking all three games, 3-4, 3-6, and 0-5.

Next, the Eagles stay on the road traveling to Tallahassee to take on No. 13 FSU in a two-game series beginning Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m.