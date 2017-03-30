Advertisement

Preview: Baseball vs. Jacksonville series

FGCU baseball will host Jacksonville in a three- game series beginning Friday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. at Swanson Stadium. Play will conclude Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m.

The No. 12 Eagles are currently on a seven-game win streak, coming into this game with an overall record of 21-3.

Jacksonville comes into this series with an overall record of 12-14, with an away record of 3-6.

These two conference teams played a three-game series in Jacksonville last season with the Dolphins taking all three games, 3-4, 3-6, and 0-5.

Next, the Eagles stay on the road traveling to Tallahassee to take on No. 13 FSU in a two-game series beginning Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m.

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

