Preview: Baseball vs. Jacksonville State

The FGCU baseball team is set to host Jackson State in a three-game series at Swanson Stadium.

The first game will be on Friday, March 24 beginning at 6:30 p.m.The next game will take place on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. The final game will be Sunday, March 26 at 1 p.m.

The Tigers come into this record with an overall record of 14-8, with an away record of 4-2.

This matchup will be the first time in program history that these teams will meet.

Next, the Eagles will host Miami Wednesday, March 29 with play beginning at 6:30 p.m.