Preview: Baseball vs. Rutgers

The FGCU baseball team will host Rutgers University in a three-game series at Swanson Stadium.

This three-day event will begin on Friday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. Play will the continue on into Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m. This series will finish up on Sunday, March 19 at 1 p.m.

Rutgers comes into this series with an overall record of 6-9.

These two teams met last season at Swanson Stadium with a win for each team. The Eagles took the first game 9-6. Then, Rutgers took the second 2-9.

Next, FGCU will host USF at Swanson Stadium Wednesday, March 22, beginning at 6:30 p.m.