Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Baseball vs. Rutgers

By | Mar 16, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU baseball team will host Rutgers University in a three-game series at Swanson Stadium.

This three-day event will begin on Friday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. Play will the continue on into Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m. This series will finish up on Sunday, March 19 at 1 p.m.

Rutgers comes into this series with an overall record of 6-9.

These two teams met last season at Swanson Stadium with a win for each team. The Eagles took the first game 9-6. Then, Rutgers took the second 2-9.

Next, FGCU will host USF at Swanson Stadium Wednesday, March 22, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

Places to watch the FGCU men’s basketball first round NCAA game

Places to watch the FGCU men’s basketball first round NCAA game

March 16, 2017

Softball at Battle at the Beach Tournament preview

Softball at Battle at the Beach Tournament preview

March 16, 2017

No. 21 FGCU baseball knocks down No. 1 FSU

No. 21 FGCU baseball knocks down No. 1 FSU

March 16, 2017

FGCU DII hockey defeats Utah State in first game at Nationals

FGCU DII hockey defeats Utah State in first game at Nationals

March 16, 2017

FGCU softball goes 1-3 with play against #1 Florida State and Canisius College

FGCU softball goes 1-3 with play against #1 Florida State and Canisius College

March 16, 2017

Editorial: FGCU men’s basketball ready to create new legacy at 2017 NCAA Tournament

Editorial: FGCU men’s basketball ready to create new legacy at 2017 NCAA Tournament

March 16, 2017

No. 21 FGCU baseball knocks down No. 1 FSU

No. 21 FGCU baseball knocks down No. 1 FSU

March 16, 2017

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. George Washington

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. George Washington

March 16, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews