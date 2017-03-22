Advertisement

Preview: Baseball vs. USF

The FGCU baseball team will take on the USF Bulls Wednesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Swanson Stadium.

The Bulls come into this game on a 14-game winning streak since Feb. 19.

The last time these two teams met was last season when the Eagles came out on top with a 4-3 victory.

The Eagles are on the hunt for a streak of their own, preparing to repeat history and get another win against the Bulls.

Next, FGCU will host Jackson State in a three-game series starting Friday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Swanson Stadium.

