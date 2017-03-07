Advertisement

Preview: Beach volleyball at Webber International

Mar 7, 2017

The FGCU beach volleyball team will kick off their 2017 season against Webber International on Friday, March 10 at 4:00 p.m. This match is set to take place at Babson Park, Florida.

Last season, the Eagles ended with an overall record of 11-8, while Webber International ended with an overall record of 2-11.

The last time these two teams met was last season at Estero Community Park with the game going to five sets and the Eagles taking it 4-1.

Next, the Eagles will take on Eckerd College on Wednesday, March 15 at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in Fort Myers.

