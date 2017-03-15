Advertisement

Preview: Beach volleyball vs. Eckerd College

Coming off its first win in the season opener, the FGCU women’s beach volleyball team is set to host a double header against Eckerd College.

The first match up will be Wednesday, March 15 beginning at 4 p.m. and the second match will follow immediately after at 6 p.m.

Eckerd is currently six games into its season, with an overall record of 4-2. Recently, the Tritons competed in the Gulf Shores Spring Hill Invitational, splitting their games 2-2.

The Eagles and Tritons met last season at Eckerd College with FGCU taking the match 4-1.

Next, the Eagles will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to take part in the Tiger Beach Challenge. This tournament will begin on Saturday, March 18 and finish on Sunday, March 19.

