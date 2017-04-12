Preview: Beach volleyball vs. Stetson

The FGCU volleyball team is set to host Stetson in a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 12 at 4 p.m. with the second game following immediately at 6 p.m.

The Eagles will be coming off a two-game series against Coastal Carolina and Mercer, where the team went 2-2 over the weekend.

Stetson is coming into this match with an overall record of 15-11 and a strong 8-0 conference record.

Last season, when these two conference teams met, the Hatters took both matches from the Eagles 4-1.

Next, FGCU will host FIU Tuesday, April 18 at 4 p.m. in what will be the last match before the ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship.