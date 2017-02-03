Advertisement

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball at Jacksonville

Facing this team just a week ago, the FGCU menâ€™s basketball team will hit the road to take on JU on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. at Historic Swisher Gym.

Defeating the Dolphins 78-56 on Saturday, Jan. 28, the Eagles rode a career performance from Demetris Morant, as he finished with a career-high 25 points while tying his career-high rebound total of 17 en route to his fifth double-double of the season.

JU comes into its matchup with the Eagles fresh of its three-point victory over Stetson on Jan. 30 to improve on 3-5 in ASUN play.

The Dolphins will look to climb in the ASUN standings with a victory over the Eagles who sit atop of the ASUN standings at 7-1 following their victory over UNF.

