Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball at NJIT

By | Feb 15, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU menâ€™s basketball team will travel to NJIT face the Highlanders Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

NJIT faced Jacksonville in their last game and was handed their ninth straight loss.

Tim Coleman and Anthony Tarke led the Highlanders with 23 and 19 points respectively.

The last time these two conference teams met was at Alico Arena, with the Eagles taking the match 84-71.

Next, the Eagles will then head to USC Upstate to take on the Spartans, then close up its conference play at home against Stetson.

Rate:

About The Author

Coby Weinsier

Related Posts

Softball heads to Mexico to participate in Triple Crown Sports Puerto Vallarta Challenge

Softball heads to Mexico to participate in Triple Crown Sports Puerto Vallarta Challenge

February 15, 2017

FGCU womenâ€™s basketball blows past Lipscomb to remain atop the ASUN

FGCU womenâ€™s basketball blows past Lipscomb to remain atop the ASUN

February 14, 2017

FGCU DII hockey ends regular season unbeaten at home

FGCU DII hockey ends regular season unbeaten at home

February 13, 2017

FGCU womenâ€™s tennis dominates over Florida A&M and FAU

FGCU womenâ€™s tennis dominates over Florida A&M and FAU

February 12, 2017

Softball opens season with four dominant wins over LIU Brooklyn

Softball opens season with four dominant wins over LIU Brooklyn

February 12, 2017

Strong second half propels FGCU menâ€™s basketball to the top of the ASUN

Strong second half propels FGCU menâ€™s basketball to the top of the ASUN

February 12, 2017

Preview: FGCU women’s golf vs. Bowling Green

Preview: FGCU women’s golf vs. Bowling Green

February 12, 2017

FGCU womenâ€™s basketball defeats Kennesaw State to move to 14-0 at home

FGCU womenâ€™s basketball defeats Kennesaw State to move to 14-0 at home

February 12, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews