Preview: FGCU men’s basketball at NJIT

The FGCU menâ€™s basketball team will travel to NJIT face the Highlanders Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

NJIT faced Jacksonville in their last game and was handed their ninth straight loss.

Tim Coleman and Anthony Tarke led the Highlanders with 23 and 19 points respectively.

The last time these two conference teams met was at Alico Arena, with the Eagles taking the match 84-71.

Next, the Eagles will then head to USC Upstate to take on the Spartans, then close up its conference play at home against Stetson.