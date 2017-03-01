Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. Kennesaw State in ASUN Semifinals

Following a dominate 87-57 win over No. 8 Stetson in the quarterfinals Monday, Feb. 27, the No. 1 FGCU men’s basketball team will take on No. 5 Kennesaw State Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at Alico Arena.

The Eagles are coming off one of their best games of the season against the Hatters heading into the semifinal matchup against the Owls.

Kennesaw State is coming off a close 80-78 victory over No. 4 USC Upstate Monday, Feb. 27.

The last time these two teams met was Feb. 11 at Alico Arena, where the Eagles came out on top 75-63.