Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. Kennesaw State

The FGCU men’s basketball team will play its second ASUN conference game when it heads to Kennesaw State on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m.

The Owls, who are led by redshirt senior Kendrick Ray, finished their out-of-conference schedule with a record of 6-10.

The Eagles closed out their non-conference schedule with a record of 11-6 with their 11 wins becoming the program record for non-conference wins.

FGCU won all three meetings between these two teams last year including a matchup in the ASUN Tournament which FGCU won 74-64 en route to its second ASUN Tournament title.

The Eagles will look to build upon their recent success against Kennesaw State and look for their 14th win all time vs the Owls.