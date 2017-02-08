Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. Lipscomb

The FGCU menâ€™s basketball team returns to Alico Arena where it will take on the Lipscomb Bisons on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

The Bisons come into this game right behind the Eagles, with a second-place standing, in the ASUN conference.

These two teams met earlier this year in Nashville where the Eagles came away with an 84-80 win over the Bisons.

Zack Johnson led the Eagles in scoring with 23 points on Jan. 14.

Josh Williams had 24 points for the Bisons.

These teams have played 18 previous times with Lipscomb winning 10 of the 18 games. The Eagles, however, have won five of the last seven times.