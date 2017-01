Preview: FGCU menâ€™s basketball vs. Lipscomb

After coming off of a game against Kennesaw State, the FGCU men’s basketball team are slated to play Lipscomb on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee.

These two conference teams met twice last year, once on Jan. 24 in Nashville, Tennessee, where Lipscomb took the game 75-91 and a second time at Alico Arena on Feb. 18 where the Eagles won 82-67.

This will be the first of two games between Lipscomb and FGCU this season. The second game will be hosted by the Eagles on Feb. 9.

Next, the Eagles will travel back to Alico Arena to face USC Upstate, Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.