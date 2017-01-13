Preview: FGCU menâ€™s basketball vs. Lipscomb

After coming off of a game against Kennesaw State, the FGCU menâ€™s basketball team are slated to play Lipscomb on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee.

These two conference teams met twice last year, once on Jan. 24 in Nashville, Tennessee, where Lipscomb took the game 75-91 and a second time at Alico Arena on Feb. 18 where the Eagles won 82-67.

This will be the first of two games between Lipscomb and FGCU this season. The second game will be hosted by the Eagles on Feb. 9. Â Â

Next, the Eagles will travel back to Alico Arena to face USC Upstate, Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.