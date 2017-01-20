Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. NJIT

By | Jan 20, 2017 | , | 0 |

Closing out game two of its quick two-game home stand, the FGCU men’s basketball team faces NJIT on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at Alico Arena.

Coming into their matchup against the Eagles, Highlanders are off to a 1-2 start in conference play before going to face Stetson on Jan. 19.

Currently sitting atop the ASUN, with a record of 3-0 thus far, the Eagles will face USC Upstate on Jan. 19 before taking on NJIT.

The last time these two teams faced off, the Highlanders defeated FGCU 68-59 in Newark, New Jersey.

The Eagles will look to limit NJIT’s leading scorer Damon Lynn, who has averaged 21 points through 19 games, as they look to continue to sit atop of the ASUN standings with a victory over the Highlanders.

Rate:

About The Author

James Coviello

Related Posts

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball vs. NJIT

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball vs. NJIT

January 20, 2017

Preview: FGCU men’s tennis vs. Florida A&M

Preview: FGCU men’s tennis vs. Florida A&M

January 20, 2017

Last second bucket hands FGCU men’s basketball first loss in ASUN play

Last second bucket hands FGCU men’s basketball first loss in ASUN play

January 20, 2017

Preview: FGCU women’s swim vs Miami

Preview: FGCU women’s swim vs Miami

January 20, 2017

A fast-growing club leads to a nationally recognized team

A fast-growing club leads to a nationally recognized team

January 19, 2017

Preview: Men’s tennis at Florida State

Preview: Men’s tennis at Florida State

January 19, 2017

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. USC Upstate

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. USC Upstate

January 18, 2017

FGCU men’s soccer to face MLS side Chicago Fire in a friendly

FGCU men’s soccer to face MLS side Chicago Fire in a friendly

January 18, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram