Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. NJIT

Closing out game two of its quick two-game home stand, the FGCU men’s basketball team faces NJIT on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at Alico Arena.

Coming into their matchup against the Eagles, Highlanders are off to a 1-2 start in conference play before going to face Stetson on Jan. 19.

Currently sitting atop the ASUN, with a record of 3-0 thus far, the Eagles will face USC Upstate on Jan. 19 before taking on NJIT.

The last time these two teams faced off, the Highlanders defeated FGCU 68-59 in Newark, New Jersey.

The Eagles will look to limit NJIT’s leading scorer Damon Lynn, who has averaged 21 points through 19 games, as they look to continue to sit atop of the ASUN standings with a victory over the Highlanders.