Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. UNF in ASUN Final

By | Mar 4, 2017 | , | 0 |

With a spot in the NCAA tournament on the line, the No.1 FGCU menâ€™s basketball team will take on No.3 UNF in the ASUN Menâ€™s Basketball Championship Final on Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m. at Alico Arena.

With a 74-62 victory over Kennesaw State on Thursday, the Eagles rode a combined 42 points from Brandon Goodwin and Demetris Morant to make it to their fifth ASUN Menâ€™s Basketball Championship Final in six years.

With the biggest upset of the tournament thus far, the Ospreys drained a season-high 16 threes to defeat No.2 Lipscomb 91-85 in Nashville on Thursday. Riding 18 points from ASUN Player of the Year Dallas Moore to victory, UNF will be making its second ASUN Menâ€™s Basketball Championship Final in the three years.

The Eagles took the season series against the Ospreys during the regular season with an 86-82 victory on the road and a 74-59 victory at home.

The two main players to watch in this Championship matchup will be Goodwin and Moore as they look to send their respective teams to the NCAA tournament.

Averaging 18.2 points per game on the campaign, Goodwin averaged 22.5 points per game in FGCUâ€™s two games against UNF.

Averaging 24 points per game this season, Moore averaged 24.5 points per game against FGCU in the Ospreysâ€™ two games against them.

Coming into the final averaging 80.5 points per game, the Eagles will look to build off its high-scoring offense and make its second consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history.

FGCU womenâ€™s basketball shakes off poor first half to advance to the ASUN Semifinal

March 4, 2017

FGCU womenâ€™s basketball takes home series of ASUN postseason awards

March 3, 2017

FGCU menâ€™s basketball rides strong performance from Goodwin to book a spot in the ASUN Final

March 3, 2017

Preview: Menâ€™s golf at Fort Lauderdale Intercollegiate

March 2, 2017

Preview: Womenâ€™s basketball vs. UNF ASUN Quarterfinals

March 2, 2017

Preview: Baseball at UNC Wilmington Series

March 2, 2017

Preview: Softball at UCF Spring Fling Tournament

March 2, 2017

Preview: FGCU menâ€™s basketball vs. Kennesaw State in ASUN Semifinals

March 1, 2017

