Preview: FGCU menâ€™s basketball vs UNF

By | Jan 25, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU menâ€™s basketball team heads to UNF to play the Ospreys on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

This will be the first of two meetings between these two schools as the Eagles will play at home six days later vs. UNF.

Both these teams come in with a record of 4-1 and share a spot at the top of the ASUN with USC Upstate.

The last time these two teams met was in the ASUN semifinals, where the Eagles took down the top seed in a 89-56 win which led the Eagles to the NCAA tournament.

Prior to that, the two teams split two regular-season matchups with the home team winning both times.

The Ospreys are led in scoring by senior Dallas Moore who is currently in the top ten in the NCAA in scoring, averaging over 20 points per game.

The Eagles look to continue their strong start and hope to remain in first place in the conference.

