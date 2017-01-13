Preview: FGCU men’s tennis at FGCU Spring Invite

The FGCU menâ€™s tennis team gets back into action as its spring season quickly approaches.

The Eagles are slated to host their annual spring invite, featuring a pair of nationally ranked rivals.

No. 25 USF, Wisconsin and Louisville will head down to Fort Myers to begin the spring season Jan. 13 through Jan. 16.

The Eagles will face Wisconsin Friday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m., Louisville Saturday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. and close off their home invite against No. 25 USF on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m.

The Eagles hope to defend its title of ASUN Conference Champions for the second-straight season as they began their 19-match schedule.