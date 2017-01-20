Preview: FGCU men’s tennis vs. Florida A&M

To end their trip in Tallahassee after matches against FSU, the FGCU men’s tennis team is set to play Florida A&M on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m.

These two Florida teams met once last year, on Feb. 27 in Fort Myers, where the Eagles took the overall match 5-2.

FGCU has always dominated play against the Rattlers, winning 7-0 in both the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

Next, the Eagles will travel back to Fort Myers to host the alumni match, Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m.

After that, FGCU will open their four home game stretch, beginning with Bethune-Cookman on Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.