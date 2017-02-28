Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: FGCU softball vs. UCF

By | Feb 28, 2017 | , | 0 |

After hosting the FGCU/Four Points by Sheraton Invitational, the FGCU softball is set to host UCF Wednesday, March 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Following this home game, the Eagles will then travel to Orlando to take part in the UCF Spring Fling Tournament.

These two teams met twice last season at the UCF Spring Fling Tournament with the Knights taking both games. The first game was a 0-8 sweep, with the second game having a much closer score of 3-5.

This will only be the second time these two Florida teams meet. Last season were the first match ups against these teams.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

FGCU softball finishes 3-5 at home invitational

FGCU softball finishes 3-5 at home invitational

February 28, 2017

Beyond the Nest: Ep. 3 – China Dow

Beyond the Nest: Ep. 3 – China Dow

February 28, 2017

FGCU menâ€™s basketball routs Stetson to advance to ASUN Championship Semifinal

FGCU menâ€™s basketball routs Stetson to advance to ASUN Championship Semifinal

February 28, 2017

Preview: ASUN Menâ€™s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Preview: ASUN Menâ€™s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

February 27, 2017

Menâ€™s basketball earns postseason awards

Menâ€™s basketball earns postseason awards

February 27, 2017

FGCU womenâ€™s basketball comes up short of regular season crown with overtime loss to Stetson

FGCU womenâ€™s basketball comes up short of regular season crown with overtime loss to Stetson

February 27, 2017

FGCU swim team wraps up regular season at Last Chance Meet

FGCU swim team wraps up regular season at Last Chance Meet

February 27, 2017

FGCU baseball take games two and three against Bethune-Cookman to win second series of the season

FGCU baseball take games two and three against Bethune-Cookman to win second series of the season

February 27, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews