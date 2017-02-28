Preview: FGCU softball vs. UCF

After hosting the FGCU/Four Points by Sheraton Invitational, the FGCU softball is set to host UCF Wednesday, March 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Following this home game, the Eagles will then travel to Orlando to take part in the UCF Spring Fling Tournament.

These two teams met twice last season at the UCF Spring Fling Tournament with the Knights taking both games. The first game was a 0-8 sweep, with the second game having a much closer score of 3-5.

This will only be the second time these two Florida teams meet. Last season were the first match ups against these teams.