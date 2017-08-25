Preview: FGCU volleyball at FGCU Hilton Garden Inn Invitational
Kicking off its 2017 season, the FGCU volleyball team is set to host the Hilton Garden Inn Invitational.
Play will begin Friday, August 25th against FIU at 7 p.m. and will finish up on Saturday, August 26th against Georgia Southern at 11 a.m. and IUPUI at 7 p.m.
Last season, the Eagles hosted this same invitational with Delaware, New Orleans, and VCU. FGCU swept the entire tournament, winning all three matches 3-0.
FIU and the Eagles have a 6-5 record going into play, with their last meeting in 2016 when FGCU took the match 3-1.
This will only be the second time the Eagles and Georgia Southern have met, with the first time being in Statesboro where FGCU took the match 3-2.
This will also be the second time the Eagles and IUPUI meet, with the first time being in Indianapolis, where the Jaguars swept FGCU 0-3.
Next, the Eagles will host another invitational, the Homewood Suites Sunshine State Classic, beginning Friday, September 1st against UCF at 7 p.m. FAU and Miami will also compete in this invitational.