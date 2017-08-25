Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: FGCU volleyball at FGCU Hilton Garden Inn Invitational

By | Aug 25, 2017 | , | 0 |

Kicking off its 2017 season, the FGCU volleyball team is set to host the Hilton Garden Inn Invitational.

Play will begin Friday, August 25th against FIU at 7 p.m. and will finish up on Saturday, August 26th against Georgia Southern at 11 a.m. and IUPUI at 7 p.m.

Last season, the Eagles hosted this same invitational with Delaware, New Orleans, and VCU. FGCU swept the entire tournament, winning all three matches 3-0.

FIU and the Eagles have a 6-5 record going into play, with their last meeting in 2016 when FGCU took the match 3-1.

This will only be the second time the Eagles and Georgia Southern have met, with the first time being in Statesboro where FGCU took the match 3-2.

This will also be the second time the Eagles and IUPUI meet, with the first time being in Indianapolis, where the Jaguars swept FGCU 0-3.

Next, the Eagles will host another invitational, the Homewood Suites Sunshine State Classic, beginning Friday, September 1st against UCF at 7 p.m. FAU and Miami will also compete in this invitational.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

FGCU men’s basketball, Morant, signs overseas

FGCU men’s basketball, Morant, signs overseas

August 25, 2017

Preview: Women’s soccer at FAU Adidas Owl Classic

Preview: Women’s soccer at FAU Adidas Owl Classic

August 25, 2017

FGCU softball adds new assistant coach

FGCU softball adds new assistant coach

August 16, 2017

Former FGCU men’s basketball player, Comer, accepts graduate assistant position

Former FGCU men’s basketball player, Comer, accepts graduate assistant position

August 10, 2017

FGCU women’s soccer plays to a 2-2 draw first scrimmage against USF

FGCU women’s soccer plays to a 2-2 draw first scrimmage against USF

August 10, 2017

FGCU women’s soccer continues success

FGCU women’s soccer continues success

August 8, 2017

Albert Ruiz and Tabby Tindell are named FGCU’s most outstanding athletes

Albert Ruiz and Tabby Tindell are named FGCU’s most outstanding athletes

July 20, 2017

FGCU men’s basketball player, Norelia, signs overseas in France

FGCU men’s basketball player, Norelia, signs overseas in France

July 4, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews