Preview: FGCU women’s basketball at Jacksonville

The FGCU women’s basketball team will go on the road to face off against the reigning ASUN tournament champions, Jacksonville Dolphins, on Saturday Feb. 4 at 1:00 p.m.

This is the second meeting between these two conference teams, as the Eagles took the first matchup 60-57 on Jan. 28 at Alico Arena, giving the Dolphins their first loss in conference play.

The Eagles won the two regular-season matchups last year, but fell in the ASUN championship game 56-54, sending the Dolphins into the NCAA tournament where they lost to No. 1 seeded South Carolina 77-41.

FGCU currently holds an all-time record of 19-2 against the Jaguars. The Eagles will look remain in first place in the ASUN.