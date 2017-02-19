Advertisement

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball at NJIT

Feb 19, 2017

The FGCU womenâ€™s basketball team heads to Newark, New Jersey, to face NJIT in its final conference road game of the regular season on Monday, Feb. 20 at 7:00 p.m.

The Eagles were winners back in January when they faced NJIT, defeating the Highlanders 73-53. Despite shooting below 35 percent from the floor as a team, Haley Laughter led the team with 20 points coming off the bench for the Eagles.

Leading the Highlanders in their loss against the Eagles, Alana Dudley finished with 17 points.

The Eagles have won all four of their matchups against the Highlanders since they joined the ASUN in 2015.

The Eagles will look for another win before it returns home for senior night, taking on Stetson in the teamâ€™s final home game of the regular-season.

FGCU womenâ€™s basketball routs USC Upstate to earn programâ€™s 400th victory

February 19, 2017

FGCU menâ€™s basketball defeats USC Upstate in overtime to earn a share of the ASUN regular-season title

February 19, 2017

FGCU swimming and diving wins third straight conference title

February 19, 2017

FGCU baseball scores a combined 22 runs in double header victories over Sacred Heart

February 19, 2017

FGCU baseball opens up campaign with loss to Sacred Heart

February 18, 2017

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball at USC Upstate

February 17, 2017

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball at USC Upstate

February 17, 2017

Preview: FGCU men’s tennis vs. Tennessee Tech

February 17, 2017

