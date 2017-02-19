Preview: FGCU women’s basketball at NJIT

The FGCU womenâ€™s basketball team heads to Newark, New Jersey, to face NJIT in its final conference road game of the regular season on Monday, Feb. 20 at 7:00 p.m.

The Eagles were winners back in January when they faced NJIT, defeating the Highlanders 73-53. Despite shooting below 35 percent from the floor as a team, Haley Laughter led the team with 20 points coming off the bench for the Eagles.

Leading the Highlanders in their loss against the Eagles, Alana Dudley finished with 17 points.

The Eagles have won all four of their matchups against the Highlanders since they joined the ASUN in 2015.

The Eagles will look for another win before it returns home for senior night, taking on Stetson in the teamâ€™s final home game of the regular-season.