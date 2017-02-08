Preview: FGCU women’s basketball vs. UNF

The FGCU women’s basketball team is set to host the UNF Ospreys on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.

The Eagles come into this game coming off their first loss in ASUN play to Jacksonville 73-65 Saturday evening.

These two teams met less than a week ago when the Eagles went to North Florida and were victorious with a score of 68-51.

The Eagles led by 26 points after just 20 minutes, but the lead shrunk after the Ospreys outscored the Eagles 14-2 in the third quarter.

Rosemarie Julien and Jordan Alexander both finished with 13 points.

The Eagles led the all-time head-to-head series 19-2 and have yet to lose at home to the Ospreys.