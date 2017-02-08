Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball vs. UNF

By | Feb 8, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU women’s basketball team is set to host the UNF Ospreys on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.

The Eagles come into this game coming off their first loss in ASUN play to Jacksonville 73-65 Saturday evening.

These two teams met less than a week ago when the Eagles went to North Florida and were victorious with a score of 68-51.

The Eagles led by 26 points after just 20 minutes, but the lead shrunk after the Ospreys outscored the Eagles 14-2 in the third quarter.

Rosemarie Julien and Jordan Alexander both finished with 13 points.

The Eagles led the all-time head-to-head series 19-2 and have yet to lose at home to the Ospreys.

Rate:

About The Author

Matt Rothman

Related Posts

Celebrating students and student athletes past and present with EagleMania

Celebrating students and student athletes past and present with EagleMania

February 8, 2017

Eagles DII hockey sweeps rival Davenport

Eagles DII hockey sweeps rival Davenport

February 8, 2017

FGCU women’s basketball suffers first ASUN loss against Jacksonville

FGCU women’s basketball suffers first ASUN loss against Jacksonville

February 5, 2017

FGCU men’s soccer suffers loss against MLS team Chicago Fire

FGCU men’s soccer suffers loss against MLS team Chicago Fire

February 5, 2017

FGCU men’s basketball earns fifth straight win over Jacksonville

FGCU men’s basketball earns fifth straight win over Jacksonville

February 5, 2017

Preview: FGCU men’s tennis vs FAU

Preview: FGCU men’s tennis vs FAU

February 3, 2017

Preview: FGCU women’s tennis at Southern Miss

Preview: FGCU women’s tennis at Southern Miss

February 3, 2017

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball at Jacksonville

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball at Jacksonville

February 3, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram