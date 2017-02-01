Preview: FGCU women’s basketball at UNF

The FGCU womenâ€™s basketball travels to UNF where they will take on the Ospreys Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7:00 p.m.

This is the first of two meetings between these two teams as they will face off again on Feb. 8 at Alico Arena.

These two teams met twice last season, where the Eagles came away with a 75-50 victory at home. The Eagles also beat the Ospreys 65-38 in Jacksonville earlier in last yearâ€™s season.

The Eagles hold an all-time record of 18-2 against the Ospreys, winning the last 14 head-to-head matchups.

The Eagles will look for another win on the road as Karl Smesko looks to get closer to his 400th win in his coaching career.