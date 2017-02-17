Advertisement

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball at USC Upstate

Feb 17, 2017

The FGCU women’s basketball team will head back out on the road to face off against USC Upstate for the second time this season on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 5:00 p.m.

The last time these two teams met was in Fort Myers where the Eagles won 93-43.  The Eagles had five different players in double figures that game, led by Erica Nelson’s 18 points.

Leading the way on offense in their loss, Raven Jefferson scored 22 of the Spartans’ 43 points.

As the ASUN regular-season winds down, the Eagles will look for a big road win and hope to get closer to locking down the number one seed in the A-Sun tournament.

Matt Rothman

