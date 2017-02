Preview: FGCU women’s basketball vs. Kennesaw State

The FGCU women’s basketball team continues its conference play, as it takes on Kennesaw State for the second time this season.

The Eagles will host the Owls on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. at Alico Arena.

These two conference teams met earlier this season in Kennesaw, Georgia, with the final score favoring the Eagles 75-56.

Last game, the Eagles and the Owls were tied at 30 going into the third quarter before FGCU went on an impressive 22-7 run in the third quarter to secure the win.

The Eagles will then host Lipscomb at Alico Arena on Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. to finish up their conference play.