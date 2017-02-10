Advertisement

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball vs. Kennesaw State

By | Feb 10, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU womenâ€™s basketball team continues its conference play, as it takes on Kennesaw State for the second time this season.

The Eagles will host the Owls on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. at Alico Arena.

These two conference teams met earlier this season in Kennesaw, Georgia, with the final score favoring the Eagles 75-56.

Last game, the Eagles and the Owls were tied at 30 going into the third quarter before FGCU went on an impressive 22-7 run in the third quarter to secure the win.

The Eagles will then host Lipscomb at Alico Arena on Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. to finish up their conference play.

Emily Kois

