Preview: FGCU women’s basketball vs. Kennesaw State

ads to Georgia where it will play the Kennesaw State Owls in the final game of a three-game road trip to start ASUN conference play on Monday, Jan. 16, at 12 p.m.

The Owls finished up non-conference play with a record of 1-13 with their lone win coming against Savannah State.

FGCU finished 11-6 in non-conference play, as it won their last five games prior to the start of ASUN play.

The Eagles have won the last 12 meetings and have an all-time record of 18-2 vs. Kennesaw State.

The last time these two teams met was last season at Alico Arena, where FGCU defeated Kennesaw State, 63-41.

The Eagles will look for another win against the Owls before coming back home to Alico Arena