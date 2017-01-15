Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball vs. Kennesaw State

By | Jan 15, 2017 | , | 0 |

ads to Georgia where it will play the Kennesaw State Owls in the final game of a three-game road trip to start ASUN conference play on Monday, Jan. 16, at 12 p.m.

The Owls finished up non-conference play with a record of 1-13 with their lone win coming against Savannah State.

FGCU finished 11-6 in non-conference play, as it won their last five games prior to the start of ASUN play.

The Eagles have won the last 12 meetings and have an all-time record of 18-2 vs. Kennesaw State.

The last time these two teams met was last season at Alico Arena, where FGCU defeated Kennesaw State, 63-41.

The Eagles will look for another win against the Owls before coming back home to Alico Arena

Rate:

About The Author

Matt Rothman

Related Posts

FGCU women’s basketball continues win streak with victory over Lipscomb

FGCU women’s basketball continues win streak with victory over Lipscomb

January 15, 2017

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. Lipscomb

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. Lipscomb

January 13, 2017

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball vs. Lipscomb

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball vs. Lipscomb

January 13, 2017

Zach Johnson’s game sealing block moves men’s basketball to 2-0 in ASUN play

Zach Johnson’s game sealing block moves men’s basketball to 2-0 in ASUN play

January 13, 2017

Preview: FGCU women’s tennis at FGCU Spring Invite

Preview: FGCU women’s tennis at FGCU Spring Invite

January 13, 2017

Preview: FGCU men’s tennis at FGCU Spring Invite

Preview: FGCU men’s tennis at FGCU Spring Invite

January 13, 2017

Albert Ruiz to return for senior season

Albert Ruiz to return for senior season

January 12, 2017

Orlando City honors Pulse victims in new stadium

Orlando City honors Pulse victims in new stadium

January 11, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram