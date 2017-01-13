Preview: FGCU womenâ€™s basketball vs. Lipscomb

To begin a double-header against Lipscomb, the FGCU womenâ€™s basketball team is set to play the Bisons Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

These two conference teams met twice last season, with the Eagles dominating both games.

First on Jan. 24 in Nashville with the Eagles winning 71-39 and a second time on Feb. 20 at Alico Arena with FGCU taking the game, 91-52.

The Bison will travel down to Fort Myers later on in the season to verse the Eagles again Feb. 13.

Next, the Eagles will travel to Kennesaw, Georgia, on Monday, Jan. 16 to verse the Owls.