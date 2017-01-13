Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: FGCU womenâ€™s basketball vs. Lipscomb

By | Jan 13, 2017 | , | 0 |

To begin a double-header against Lipscomb, the FGCU womenâ€™s basketball team is set to play the Bisons Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

These two conference teams met twice last season, with the Eagles dominating both games.

First on Jan. 24 in Nashville with the Eagles winning 71-39 and a second time on Feb. 20 at Alico Arena with FGCU taking the game, 91-52.

The Bison will travel down to Fort Myers later on in the season to verse the Eagles again Feb. 13.

Next, the Eagles will travel to Kennesaw, Georgia, on Monday, Jan. 16 to verse the Owls.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

Preview: FGCU menâ€™s basketball vs. Lipscomb

Preview: FGCU menâ€™s basketball vs. Lipscomb

January 13, 2017

Zach Johnsonâ€™s game sealing block moves menâ€™s basketball to 2-0 in ASUN play

Zach Johnsonâ€™s game sealing block moves menâ€™s basketball to 2-0 in ASUN play

January 13, 2017

Preview: FGCU women’s tennis at FGCU Spring Invite

Preview: FGCU women’s tennis at FGCU Spring Invite

January 13, 2017

Preview: FGCU men’s tennis at FGCU Spring Invite

Preview: FGCU men’s tennis at FGCU Spring Invite

January 13, 2017

Albert Ruiz to return for senior season

Albert Ruiz to return for senior season

January 12, 2017

Orlando City honors Pulse victims in new stadium

Orlando City honors Pulse victims in new stadium

January 11, 2017

Preview: FGCU menâ€™s basketball vs. Kennesaw State

Preview: FGCU menâ€™s basketball vs. Kennesaw State

January 11, 2017

Tabby Tindell named to ASUN Fall 2016 Winners for Life

Tabby Tindell named to ASUN Fall 2016 Winners for Life

January 11, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram