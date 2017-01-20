Preview: FGCU women’s basketball vs. NJIT

Riding an eight-game win streak, the FGCU women’s basketball team welcomes NJIT to Alico Arena on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. in game one of the Eagles’ three-game home stand.

Coming off of a 75-56 victory over Kennesaw State on Jan. 16, the Eagles started ASUN play with three consecutive road victories.

Starting ASUN play at 1-2, the Highlanders come into their matchup against the Eagles following a 75-56 defeat against Jacksonville.

The last time these two teams squared off was last season, when FGCU bested NJIT 70-37, behind 14 shots from long range and 37 percent shooting from the clip.

The Eagles will look to move to 10-0 at Alico Arena and push their win streak to nine, with a victory over the Highlanders before taking on USC Upstate on Jan. 23.