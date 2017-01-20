Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball vs. NJIT

By | Jan 20, 2017 | , | 0 |

Riding an eight-game win streak, the FGCU women’s basketball team welcomes NJIT to Alico Arena on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. in game one of the Eagles’ three-game home stand.

Coming off of a 75-56 victory over Kennesaw State on Jan. 16, the Eagles started ASUN play with three consecutive road victories.

Starting ASUN play at 1-2, the Highlanders come into their matchup against the Eagles following a 75-56 defeat against Jacksonville.

The last time these two teams squared off was last season, when FGCU bested NJIT 70-37, behind 14 shots from long range and 37 percent shooting from the clip.

The Eagles will look to move to 10-0 at Alico Arena and push their win streak to nine, with a victory over the Highlanders before taking on USC Upstate on Jan. 23.

Rate:

About The Author

Miguel Rodriguez

Miguel Rodriguez is a sophomore communications major at FGCU. Miguel is from Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and has lived in the Cape for seven years. Rodriguez would one day like to be an anchor for Sportscenter on ESPN. Miguel supports Real Madrid, Arsenal, the Lakers, the Yankees, the Jets, and Orlando City Soccer Club. When not watching his favorite teams in action or covering sporting events, Miguel likes to play FIFA and spend time with friends, and family.

Related Posts

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. NJIT

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. NJIT

January 20, 2017

Preview: FGCU men’s tennis vs. Florida A&M

Preview: FGCU men’s tennis vs. Florida A&M

January 20, 2017

Last second bucket hands FGCU men’s basketball first loss in ASUN play

Last second bucket hands FGCU men’s basketball first loss in ASUN play

January 20, 2017

Preview: FGCU women’s swim vs Miami

Preview: FGCU women’s swim vs Miami

January 20, 2017

A fast-growing club leads to a nationally recognized team

A fast-growing club leads to a nationally recognized team

January 19, 2017

Preview: Men’s tennis at Florida State

Preview: Men’s tennis at Florida State

January 19, 2017

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. USC Upstate

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. USC Upstate

January 18, 2017

FGCU men’s soccer to face MLS side Chicago Fire in a friendly

FGCU men’s soccer to face MLS side Chicago Fire in a friendly

January 18, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram