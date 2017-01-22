Advertisement

Preview: FGCU women’s basketball vs. USC

The FGCU women’s basketball team plays the second game of a three-game home stand when they play USC Upstate on Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

The Eagles have won the last 10 previous matchups between these two teams dating back five years including two wins a season ago.

The Spartans finished non-conference play with a record of 7-8 as compared to the Eagles 11-6 non-conference finish, while rounding out non-conference play on a five-game winning streak.

The last time these two teams squared off was last season, where the Eagles defeated the Spartans on the road 56-44, behind 18 points from Taylor Gradinjan.

The Eagles will look for their 11th straight victory verse the Spartans.

Matt Rothman

